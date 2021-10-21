Swiggy offers no-questions asked, two-day monthly paid period leave to female delivery partners

Online food delivery company Swiggy has decided to offer two-day paid monthly period leave to its female delivery partners among several other measures. Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah states in a recent blog that women delivery partners can take voluntary time-off during their menstrual cycle. It added that women can still be eligible for a minimum earnings guarantee during this leave.

“Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig. To support them through any menstruation related challenges, we’ve introduced a no-questions asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all our regular female delivery partners,” Shah said in the blog post.

Besides this, the online food delivery firm has also worked with its restaurant partners in Cochin to provide delivery partners easy access to clean and safe public restrooms. They have also teamed up with the oil and gas behemoth Shell to provide their delivery partners access to restrooms across all their petrol pumps in India.

Swiggy has also taken measures like ‘safe zones’ and capping delivery hours for female partners at 6pm. “However, we realized that this move limited true inclusivity, while also restricting female partners from delivering during one of the most lucrative slots—the dinner peak. We’re changing that by bettering our security processes,” Shah underlined in this blog.

He added that dinner slots will be opened up for female delivery partners in Bengaluru and will be extended to other cities after their partners receive complete training. This training includes situational training, Swiggy SOS-emergency support usage guidelines and important safety dos and don’ts. Swiggy also gives its delivery partners the option to refuse deliveries if they feel that an area is unsafe. SOS service is also available on the Swiggy app which immediately connects the delivery partner to a Swiggy helpline, local police, or an ambulance in the event of a medical emergency.

“While we still have a long way to go to make this space more inclusive for all genders, we strive to make changes like these frequently so that we can all get there sooner,” Shah said towards the end of the blog.



