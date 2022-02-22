Swiggy thinks drones, seeks proposals for delivery of groceries, other items

Your dream of getting food delivered via drones can finally come true! Online food delivery company Swiggy is inviting RFP (request for proposal) or bids from drone service providers for drone delivery of groceries and other essential items for an initial period of six months - a duration that may be amended from time to time, according to the company's LinkedIn post.

Swiggy has posted a request for proposal (RFP) or bids for the drone services effective from today (February 22, 2022) till March 2, 2022. The RFP and all related details are available on its website.

The company's drone delivery plans are likely to be middle-mile and B2B and will include extending operations across several locations including Mumbai, Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa.

According to an India Today report last year, Swiggy had collaborated ANRA Technologies for drone delivery. Interestingly, ANRA Technologies has received final clearances from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Directorate General of Aviation (DGCA), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to commence trials for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations in India.

Talking about a whole new delivery mechanism, Shilpa Gnaneshwar, Principal Program Manager, Swiggy had said in a statement, “As a pioneer in investing in technology and logistics with a dedicated delivery fleet, Swiggy has built a robust presence in hyperlocal delivery moving beyond food to offer convenience to consumers. With an increasing number of technological innovations taking place to smoothen and fasten the last mile journey, it only becomes natural for us to explore the latest avenues available to maximize the benefit to our consumers. We are excited about the potential that Drones offer and look forward to the trials on BVLOS operations for the use case of food delivery. Through our association with ANRA, we aim to put the long-range proficiencies of drone technology to best use and accomplish some ground-breaking trials."

Meanwhile, Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report.

The company's grocery delivery service Instamart is now competing with the likes of Blinkit and Zepto, which are luring customers with the promise of 10 minute-deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies)