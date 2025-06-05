Tata Advanced Systems to build complete Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad under new Dassault pact

In a significant move to boost India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has signed four Production Transfer Agreements with Dassault Aviation to produce the fuselage for the Rafale fighter aircraft in India. This collaboration is a part of Dassault's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to enhance India's role in global aerospace supply chains.

Under the pact, TASL will establish a new production facility in Hyderabad, which will become a key hub for high-precision manufacturing, contributing significantly to the local economy and technological advancement. This strategic initiative not only boosts the local economy but also positions India as a pivotal player in the global aerospace sector.

The Hyderabad facility is set to commence production of the Rafale fuselage by FY2028, eventually delivering up to two fuselage units per month. This marks the first time that Rafale fuselages will be produced outside of France.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. The facility is expected to be a cornerstone of India's growing aerospace infrastructure, enhancing its manufacturing prowess and technological footprint.

The collaboration with Dassault Aviation not only strengthens India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities but also supports the global supply chain for Rafale fighters. The production transfer aligns with the 'Make in India' and AtmaNirbhar initiatives, promoting economic self-reliance and technological development in India. The initiative is expected to create job opportunities and foster skill development in the region, further enhancing the local workforce's expertise.

As part of the agreement, TASL will produce key structural sections of the Rafale fuselage, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage and the complete central and front sections. This expansion of manufacturing capabilities is seen as a critical development in India's aerospace sector, facilitating the country's emergence as a major hub for aircraft manufacturing in the global arena. The ability to produce such complex components domestically is a testament to India's growing industrial capabilities.

Through this partnership, TASL reaffirms its position as a critical contributor to India's aerospace ambitions. "This partnership marks a significant step in India's aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems' capabilities," said Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of TASL. This agreement also reflects the confidence Dassault places in TASL as a reliable partner in meeting its quality and competitiveness requirements. Such collaborations are vital for India's strategic growth in aerospace.

Tata Advanced Systems offers comprehensive solutions across sectors such as Aerostructures & Aeroengines, and Defence & Security. With a strong portfolio of global partnerships, TASL is well-equipped to deliver innovative solutions throughout the aerospace and defence value chain. The company's capabilities extend from design to full platform assembly, including satellites, missiles, and unmanned aerial systems, making it a pivotal player in the international supply chain.