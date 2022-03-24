Tata Consumer board to consider raising funds via equity on March 29

Tata Consumer Products Limited on Thursday said that its board will consider raising funds via issue of equity shares of up to 1.5 per cent paid-up share capital to a foreign company on March 29, 2022.

"The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, inter alia, to consider the issue of equity shares of the company by way of preferential allotment, of up to 1.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company, to a foreign company," Tata Consumer said in a regulatory filing.

This is for the purposes of consolidation of the company’s shareholding by purchasing the minority stake held by the foreign company in an existing overseas subsidiary, Tata Consumer clarified, adding that issuance and allotment of equity shares shall be in accordance with the applicable laws and shall be subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals, as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Shares of Tata Consumer on Thursday closed 1.14 per cent lower at Rs 739.75 a piece on BSE.

Last month, Tata Consumer had reported a 22.19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 237.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 rose 4.52 per cent to Rs 3,208.38 crore, compared with Rs 3,069.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the Tata Group's FMCG arm stood at Rs 2,832.68 crore in the December 2021 quarter, a rise of 1.5 per cent as against Rs 2,790.72 crore a year ago.