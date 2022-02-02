Tata Consumer Q3 results: Net profit up 21% to Rs 288 cr, revenue rises 5%

Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 288 crore.



The company's revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to Rs 3,208 crore. Excluding the international food service business exits, the company's revenue from operations grew 6 per cent during the quarter.



The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28 per cent to Rs 468 crore.



The company said that the India business grew 6 per cent led by India beverages business growth of 1 per cent with 6 per cent volume growth and foods business growth of 16 per cent with 4 per cent volume growth.



"In India beverages, we have seen improved momentum month-on-month with 5 per cent volume growth in tea during the quarter, bringing 2-year volume CAGR to 8 per cent. We have also seen strong volume growth across the Sampann and Nourischo businesses," the Tata Group company said.



The like-for-like growth in international business was at 2 per cent on an elevated base. In constant currency terms, it contracted by 1 per cent.



"During the quarter, the international beverages business revenue was marginally down cycling an elevated base driven by increase in home consumption of tea and coffee last year," Tata Consumer said.

Tata Starbucks recorded a revenue growth of 60 per cent in December quarter on a relatively low base of last year that was impacted by reduced mobility. Revenue grew 37 per cent when indexed to the same period in FY20.



Commenting on the results, Tata Consumer MD and CEO Suni D'Souza said, "We delivered strong performance with improved profitability in a challenging operating environment. Both tea and salt recorded market share gains. Despite inflationary pressures, we delivered double digit growth in EBITDA for Q3. We have kept the momentum on innovation with several new launches across categories."



With the acquisition of Tata SmartFoodz, the company is looking to expand its portfolio further into higher margin, value added categories. As the company integrates and synergises operations, work is underway on making its foods network future ready in its supply and manufacturing footprint, he added.



"With tea inflation tapering off, we have seen a significant expansion in India beverages margin, however with inflation in foods business, we will address these through dynamic management of P&L," D'Souza said.



On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 38 per cent to Rs 187 crore. Shares of the company closed 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 742.75 on the BSE on Wednesday.

