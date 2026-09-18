Tata Electronics partners with Japanese, Malaysian firms to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

The company has signed agreements with Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical and Enomoto, as well as Japan’s Sojitz Corporation and NRS Corporation, while also partnering with Malaysia-based Kelington for engineering and infrastructure support.

The partnerships span the semiconductor supply chain, from high-purity chemicals and materials to logistics, equipment installation, packaging components and engineering capabilities.

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Sumitomo Chemical to supply semiconductor materials

Under its MoU with Sumitomo Chemical, Tata Electronics will explore the supply of semiconductor materials for its upcoming 12-inch fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

The proposed materials include photoresists, functional chemicals and high-purity chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, ammonia water and sulfuric acid. The companies will also explore the local manufacturing of semiconductor materials and high-purity chemicals in India.

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Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics, said the partnership would help strengthen the supply chain for the Dholera facility.

“We are excited to partner with Sumitomo Chemical to strengthen the supply chain of high-quality materials for our upcoming semiconductor Fab in Dholera,” Thakur said.

Satoshi Honda, Managing Executive Officer at Sumitomo Chemical, said the collaboration would contribute to a stable supply of semiconductor materials and a more diversified global supply chain.

Kelington to support Dholera fab readiness

Tata Electronics has also partnered with Malaysia-based Kelington to accelerate the operational readiness of its Dholera semiconductor fab.

Kelington will support the delivery of critical infrastructure and systems required for semiconductor manufacturing. The companies will also explore developing local talent and advanced design-and-build engineering capabilities in India.

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Thakur said semiconductor fabs require collaboration across an extensive ecosystem of technical partners.

“Tool hook-up is a critical element in establishing a reliable, efficient, and high-performance Fab environment,” he said, adding that the partnership would support the development of a world-class manufacturing environment in Dholera.

Kelington Group CEO Lim Seng Chuan said the proposed partnership had been designed to meet the “exacting requirements” of semiconductor manufacturing and support critical infrastructure development at the Dholera facility.

Enomoto partnership targets semiconductor packaging

In another development, Tata Electronics signed an MoU with Japanese precision semiconductor component manufacturer Enomoto to strengthen the semiconductor packaging ecosystem in India.

Enomoto will use its R&D capabilities and technical expertise to support packaging readiness at Tata Electronics’ facility in Jagiroad, Assam. The companies will also explore local manufacturing of lead frames, a critical component used in semiconductor packaging, along with technology transfer, engineering collaboration and capability development.

“Building a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem requires deep localisation across the value chain, from materials and components to manufacturing and packaging,” Thakur said.

Enomoto CEO Homare Shirotori said the company would combine its precision component manufacturing expertise with Tata Electronics’ advanced OSAT capabilities to support its semiconductor expansion in India and global markets.

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Sojitz and NRS to build materials supply chain

Tata Electronics has separately partnered with Sojitz Corporation and NRS Corporation to establish a framework for the supply and storage of critical semiconductor materials for the Dholera fab.

The partnership will focus on developing a safe, reliable and efficient supply chain for semiconductor materials, including products requiring specialised handling. Sojitz brings expertise in chemical trading and supply-chain management, while NRS specialises in chemical logistics and the storage and transportation of materials used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Thakur said the two companies would bring expertise in semiconductor chemicals, hazardous-material handling and advanced warehouse operations.

“These capabilities will reinforce our operational readiness and support our goal of providing a resilient supply chain to our global customers,” he said.

Sojitz President and CEO Kosuke Uemura said the company would leverage its expertise in chemical trading and supply-chain management to support safe and high-quality manufacturing processes at Dholera.

NRS President Hiroto Tanaka said the company would use its experience in chemical logistics to support the development of India's semiconductor industry.