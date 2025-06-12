Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore compensation for victims of Air India plane crash

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those killed in the Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday. Additionally, medical cover will be extended to all injured passengers, the conglomerate said in an official statement.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed just five minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, plummeting into a densely populated residential area near the BJ Medical College. The tragic accident claimed the lives of all 242 on board, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, confirmed state BJP president CR Patil, marking a significant political loss amid the national tragedy.

Social media was flooded with harrowing visuals from the crash site, showing thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage. The flight's passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian—making the crash not just a national, but an international disaster.

The Tata Group also pledged to rebuild the BJ Medical College hostel, which was badly damaged in the impact. The company owns and operates Air India, which was reacquired from the government in 2022.

“Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel,” Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said in a statement.

Advertisement

In a solemn statement, Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran expressed deep grief: “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.”

“Our primary focus is on supporting the affected families. We are working closely with emergency response teams at the site and have activated an emergency centre and dedicated support teams for families seeking assistance,” he added. Further updates, he said, would follow after due verification.

Survivors and casualties

Air India has officially stated that there were 242 passengers aboard the flight bound for London's Gatwick Airport. According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, a minimum of two passengers managed to survive the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred on Thursday. One survivor was discovered in seat 11A, while another is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Commissioner Malik stated that he is unable to provide specific information regarding the total number of fatalities at this time.

Advertisement

The Indian Medical Association has verified that three MBBS students lost their lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad today.

Currently, approximately 45 students are receiving medical treatment in the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad police had officially announced that the tragic incident had resulted in the loss of 204 lives.

Hotline numbers issued - 011-24610843 | 9650391859 - Ministry of Civil Aviation; 1800 5691 444 - Air India passenger hotline; 07925620359 - Ahmedabad City police