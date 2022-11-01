Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran responds to Nitin Gadkari’s letter, says ‘team will be in touch’

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has responded to Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari's letter requesting an appointment for Vidarbha Economic Development (VED) Council members to brief him on Tata Group investment opportunities in the Vidarbha region.

“Our teams will definitely be in touch with VED members as we evaluate new investment across the group,” wrote Chandrasekaran in a letter dated October 19. He also expressed a desire to meet Gadkari.

Gadkari, who handles the road transport and highways portfolio, said in a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on October 7 that group companies engaged in businesses such as steel, auto, consumer products, IT services, and aviation can make Nagpur a choice of investment.

Gadkari had earlier stated that there were over 3,000 acres of land in the Multi-modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) SEZ and non-SEZ area and that many companies had already established themselves in the area.

"All Tata Group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Voltas, Titan Industries, Big Basket may enjoy the strengths of Nagpur like overnight connectivity with 350 districts of six states, lower rates of land, manpower and warehousing," the minister wrote.

The letter written by Gadkari came at a time when Maharashtra lost several high-profile projects to neighboring state Gujarat, including a $1.5 billion chip manufacturing investment from Foxconn-Vedanta and a Rs 22,000 crore aircraft manufacturing project with the Tata Group and Airbus.

