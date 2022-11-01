Tata Group plans to hire 45,000 women in the Hosur iPhone parts plant: Report

Tata Group is reportedly planning to increase the number of employees in its electronic factory in Hosur that makes iPhone components. This comes as the group looks to win more orders from Apple Inc.

The Hosur plant that produces iPhone cases that hold the device together will hire as many as 45,000 women within 18-24 months as it sets up a new production line, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg. The factory already employs 10,000 workers, most of whom are women.

The plant is spread over more than 500 acres. In September it hired around 5,000 women, the report added.

Tata and Apple are yet to announce their hiring plans at Hosur.

The report added that women workers at the Hosur plant get gross salaries of over Rs 16,000, which is more than the industry average. The workers also receive food and lodging within the campus. Furthermore, Tata plans to provide training and education to the workers too.

Tata Group is also in talks with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture to assemble iPhones in India.

Apple is looking to shift its manufacturing base outside China that has been battered with COVID lockdowns and political tensions with the US. The company wants to diversify its production away from China and deepen its supply chain in India.

