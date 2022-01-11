Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year: Brijesh Patel

The Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from this year, the cricket league's chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency PTI.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," Patel was quoted as saying. The decision was taken during IPL's governing council meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, amid the border tensions between India and China and the rising anti-China sentiment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo had suspended their ties for IPL 2020.

However, the brand was back as the title sponsor for IPL 2021. Vivo had a Rs 2,200 crore deal for IPL title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022.

The marquee cricket tournament has been expanded to have two new teams from 2022 edition -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad. In October, Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Ventures and Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) had acquired the right to own and operate the two new franchises. While RPSG Ventures made the highest bid of Rs 7,090 crore for Lucknow, CVC Capital Partners had bid Rs 5,625 crore for a team which will be based out of Ahmedabad.

The mega auction for players who have not been retained by IPL franchises is expected to be held next year. The eight old franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indians, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians.

(The story has been edited to say Tata Group will be the title sponsor from this year, not next year, as PTI issued a correction.)

