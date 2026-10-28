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‘Tata is being criminally destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi accuses business leaders of staying silent

‘Tata is being criminally destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi accuses business leaders of staying silent

Earlier this week, Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay on Monday, contesting Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five-year term beyond February 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:35 AM IST
‘Tata is being criminally destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi accuses business leaders of staying silentRahul Gandhi says Tata is being criminally destroyed

Leader of Opposition at the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the Tata Group was getting “criminally destroyed”, and yet all the business leaders remained quiet. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of interfering with the business.

This comes amid a boardroom tussle in the Tata group that has pitted its leaders, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, against each other. Among other things, the bone of contention is the listing of Tata Sons, which Chandrasekaran wants to consider but Tata is against. The face-off is also about the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons that Noel Tata is set against.

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“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” said Gandhi.

Earlier this week, Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay on Monday, contesting Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five-year term beyond February 2027.  According to reports, Noel argued that the reappointment was taken up out of turn and was not included in the meeting’s agenda, which was limited to a briefing from the nomination and remuneration committee.

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DON'T MISS | Noel Tata challenges Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seeks board meeting video

Noel, who heads Tata Trusts, which owns around two-thirds of Tata Sons, had opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment when it was put to a vote. Venu Srinivasan, the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, voted with the majority in favour of the resolution. Other directors who supported Chandrasekaran’s reappointment included Anita George, Harish Manwani and Saurabh Agarwal.

Noel also contended that under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, affirmative votes from Tata Trusts’ nominee directors are required for a resolution to be passed.

MUST READ | Tata Sons seeks legal opinion on Tata Trusts’ restructuring plan to avoid listing: Report

Moreover, Noel Tata had said last month in an interview that he hoped the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would engage with the company and find a solution to avoid listing. “Why do we want to avoid listing? We believe that it will fundamentally change the way the company and the group has been run over the last 100 years,” he had said.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:34 AM IST
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