‘Tata is being criminally destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi accuses business leaders of staying silent

MUST READ | Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons: Let the Tape Speak

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” said Gandhi.

Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2026

Earlier this week, Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay on Monday, contesting Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five-year term beyond February 2027. According to reports, Noel argued that the reappointment was taken up out of turn and was not included in the meeting’s agenda, which was limited to a briefing from the nomination and remuneration committee.

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DON'T MISS | Noel Tata challenges Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seeks board meeting video

Noel, who heads Tata Trusts, which owns around two-thirds of Tata Sons, had opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment when it was put to a vote. Venu Srinivasan, the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, voted with the majority in favour of the resolution. Other directors who supported Chandrasekaran’s reappointment included Anita George, Harish Manwani and Saurabh Agarwal.

Noel also contended that under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, affirmative votes from Tata Trusts’ nominee directors are required for a resolution to be passed.

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Moreover, Noel Tata had said last month in an interview that he hoped the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would engage with the company and find a solution to avoid listing. “Why do we want to avoid listing? We believe that it will fundamentally change the way the company and the group has been run over the last 100 years,” he had said.

