Tata Motors geared up for transition towards electric products, says executive director

Tata Motors on Monday said that it is geared up to address the transition towards electric products and that it plans to continue investing in the range of Rs 2,000 crore in its commercial vehicle business per annum to ensure it keeps coming with new vehicles.

The automobile manufacturer on Monday made another addition in its pickup segment with the launch of Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, and Intra V50. The company is looking to transition to electric mobility through vehicles powered by alternative fuel options, including CNG.

Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh during the event launch said that at the commercial vehicle business level, the company has been investing around Rs 2,000 crore per annum which includes investment in internal combustion engines, alternate fuel as well as electric vehicles. "We will continue to invest at the same rate to ensure that we keep coming with new vehicles," he said.

A USD 37 billion organization, Tata Motors is a leading automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

When asked about the company's journey towards electric products in the commercial vehicles space, Wagh said the transition towards zero-emission vehicles is an irreversible trend and in India, it is going to happen through alternative fuels. He said Tata Motors was increasing its range of alternative fuel vehicles.

"We showcased the one-tonne CNG-powered vehicle today... a few months ago, we had launched the CNG-powered medium and heavy commercial vehicle with a range of 1,000 kilometers.. so we are geared up to address this transition towards electrification through alternate fuel," the top official said, adding that the company has already started the production of Tata Ace EV, and the deliveries were expected to begin next month.

