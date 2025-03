Tata Motors hikes investment outlay to Rs 43,000 crore for FY25 on new products and technologies

Tata Motors group has raised its investment outlay for FY25 to Rs 43,000 crore for new products and technologies, with its British arm Jaguar Land Rover absorbing the lion's share, Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said in an earnings conference.

In FY24, Tata Motors group had given a guidance of 3 billion pound investment for Jaguar Land Rover (about Rs 30,000 crore) and Rs 8,000 crore for Tata Motors -- a total of about Rs 38,000 crore.

Related Articles

“Investment by JLR ended at 3.3 billion pounds (more than Rs 33,000 crore), and Tata Motors did more than Rs 8,200 crore. So, the total we ended was at about Rs 41,200 crore investment in FY24,” Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said in an earnings conference, PTI reported.

Coming to FY25, he said, for JLR, the investment will be “more like 3.5 billion pounds, broadly Rs 35,000 crore, because all the product plans we had are coming together (next year)”.

“There is a phasing issue we are dealing (with), and these products have to (be) launched on time,” he added.

Balaji said For Tata Motors will repeat the Rs 8,000-odd crore range. “So, JLR is about 6 per cent increase and Tata Motors is flat. So, that's how the investment is (for FY25),” the CFO said, adding the investment is “all about products and technologies” for JLR and Tata Motors.

Elaborating on the new product launch programme, Jaguar Land Rover CFO Richard Molyneux said, “FY2026 is the year when our new product starts to hit. We will have Range Rover BEV in the market by then and other products as well. At that point in time, we start to replace some of the vehicles on which we make less money with brand-new vehicles, which normally helps EBIT levels”.

On the Range Rover BEV, he said, “We’re doing it differently. This is not a BEV (battery electric vehicle) which is going to get sold as a Range Rover. This is the Range Rover with a BEV powertrain”.

“BEV happens to give the exact combination of power, quietness and serenity that is perfect for the Range Rover brand. So, this will be the top-end of Range Rover,” Molyneux added.

JLR will also keep developing its offerings on Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, he said, adding that the Defender OCTA will get launched later this year.