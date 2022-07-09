Tata Motors increases its passenger vehicle prices

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors, on Saturday, announced a price hike of its passenger vehicle range with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company, in a public statement, said, “A weighted average increase in price of 0.55% will come into effect starting today, across the range, depending upon the variant and model.”



Tata Motors also claims that it has taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimised price hike, the statement added.

Tata Motors sells a range of models including Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market. In addition to this, the company has already hiked prices of its commercial vehicles range by 1.5 - 2.5 per cent from this month.