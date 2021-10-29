Tata Motors partners with BluSmart Mobility to expand its all-electric fleet in Delhi-NCR

Following a nation-wide launch of the XPRES –T EV in September 2021, Tata Motors today signed an MOU with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet multi-fold across Delhi NCR, and for the same.

The company has bagged a contract to supply 3,500 XPRES T EVs. This contract marks a key milestone in the electric fleet market. as more customers now prefer to travel in environment-friendly vehicles.

Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “With the XPRES- T EV, Tata Motors has developed an electric sedan exclusively for the fleet customers.

The XPRES-T EV comes with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVs on road, this order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream.”

Expanding their business with additional electric fleet, Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder & CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said, “With our recent Series A funding of USD 25 million, we at BluSmart Mobility are well capitalized and expanding steadily into the Delhi NCR market. Tata Motors has been a great partner for a young startup like us and has supported our growth momentum significantly in times of a global supply chain crisis.”

BluSmart Mobility, which offers all-electric ride-hailing service across Delhi NCR has been gaining mind share across consumers who value reliability and service quality.

With more than 250,000 app downloads the challenger brand in mobility has completed more than 700,000 rides till date covering over 22 million clean KMs on electric vehicles and takes pride in being the platform of choice for not just the women users but also women driver-partners who are getting a stress-free equitable earning opportunity without any asset ownership hassles.

The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.