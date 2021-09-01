Tata Motors records 51% growth in passenger vehicle sales in August

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic and international market for August rose significantly at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020. Total passenger vehicle sales grew 51 per cent in August to 28,018 units compared to 18,583 vehicles sold during the sale period last year.

In India, vehicle sales rose 53% on a year-on-year basis and 4% on a month-on-month basis, thanks to a recovery in SUV line-up sales. Domestic sales stood at 54,190 vehicles, compared to 51,981 units sold in July and 35,420 vehicles sold in August 2021.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in August 2021 stood at 5,840 units. Intermediate and light commercial vehicle sales accounted for 4,627 vehicles. The company sold 850 passenger carriers and 14,855 small commercial vehicle cargo and pickups. The total commercial vehicle sale in August stood at 26,172. Tata Motors exported 3,609 commercial vehicles in the month. Exports of commercial vehicles saw a maximum of 243 per cent growth in August, while medium and heavy commercial vehicles sales grew 113 per cent.

"Total MHCVs sale in August 2021 including medium and heavy commercial vehicles truck, buses and international business stood at 7,646 units, compared to 3,305 units in August 2020," the company said in a statement. In the domestic PV category, the company sold 26,996 PV ICE (internal combustion engine) units, recording a 48 per cent growth, followed by 234 per cent growth in PV electric vehicles.

Tata Motors said EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1,000 units in August. "The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges," it added.

Tata Motors said the semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. "The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix."

Tata Motors plans to drive in new models, expand its sales network as it aims to maintain its double-digit market share in the highly competitive domestic market. The auto major, which sells models including Nexon, Harrier and Safari, has clawed its way up to over 10 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle space in July this year after a span of nine years and now plans to hold on to it with a slew of measures.

Tata Motors had hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 0.8 per cent from August 3. However, the company said it will offer protection from the price increase to vehicles of its 'New Forever' range that will be retailed on or before August 31.

