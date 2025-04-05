Tata-owned JLR freezes US-bound exports after Donald Trump’s 25% import tariff rattles global carmakers

Jaguar Land Rover is pressing pause on shipping its British-made luxury vehicles to the United States, as President Trump's latest tariff push sends ripples through the global auto industry. The move, effective April 7, marks a high-stakes response by one of Britain’s largest carmakers to a steep 25% import levy imposed by Washington, a blow that’s forcing JLR to recalculate its path forward.

JLR, a major revenue engine for India’s Tata Motors, moved nearly 430,000 vehicles globally in the year ending March 2024. Of these, around 107,500 units — roughly a quarter — were headed to North America, according to its annual report.

The temporary halt to US shipments, first reported by The Times, comes amid financial headwinds. The company reported a 17% drop in quarterly pretax profit in January, reflecting mounting pressures from volatile demand and rising operational costs.

As the US government’s 25% import duty on cars took effect on April 3, JLR has begun rolling out a series of cost-assessment measures. With a workforce of 38,000 in Britain, the company is moving swiftly to cushion the financial blow of Trump’s widening trade battle.

In a statement posted April 2, Jaguar Land Rover emphasised resilience amid market shifts: “Our luxury brands have global appeal and our business is resilient, accustomed to changing market conditions. Our priorities are now delivering for our clients around the world and addressing these new US trading terms.”

JLR’s decision underscores the broader disruption reverberating through the automotive sector. As Trump’s "reciprocal" trade agenda forces automakers to reassess their global supply chains, Tata Motors’ prized subsidiary now finds itself navigating a volatile landscape—one that could reshape international car sales strategies for months to come.