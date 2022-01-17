Tata Power arm commissions 100 MW solar projects in Uttar Pradesh

Tata Power on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned two solar power projects of 50 MW each at Prayagraj and Banda in Uttar Pradesh.



"The landmark projects have been completed by TPREL within the agreed timelines inspite of Covid challenges. The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually," Tata Power said in a release.



It said that approximately 1,59,600 modules were used in the project at Prayagraj and the installation is expected to reduce 91,137 lakh tons of carbon emission every year.



"Similarly, at Banda, 1,67,440 modules were used over 236 acres of land, with 16 invertors using 3,35,000 man hours. The plants at Prayagraj and Banda are expected to reduce 1,77,037 lakh tons of carbon emission annually," it added.



With the addition of this 100 MW capacity, the renewable capacity in operation for Tata Power has increased to 3,055 MW, with 2,123 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. The company has another 1,854 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.



"The commissioning of solar PV projects in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Banda has strengthened our position as a leading renewable energy company, and we will continue to contribute to the country's sustainable energy growth," Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said.



Shares of the company closed 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 247.85 on the BSE on Monday.

