Tata Power DDL partners with Battery Smart for battery-swapping network for EVs

Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL), which serves 7 million people in North Delhi, has partnered Battery Smart, a Delhi-based battery-as-a-service provider, to set up battery swap stations for electric two- and three-wheelers in North Delhi.

The first of these swap stations is operational at Azadpur, also home to one of the busiest marketplaces in the capital.

"Our partnership with Battery Smart strengthens our resolve to enable India's EV revolution. This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi by making swapping stations accessible to customers at the same scale and convenience as refueling," said Dwijadas Basak, Chief - Commercial, Consumer Experience& Social Impact Group at Tata Power DDL.

Tata Power DDL further said that both the companies are supporting the Delhi government’s ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign via affordable, low-cost electric wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes to get limitless range for its drivers.

Tata Power DDL's power capacity and infrastructure will aid Battery Smart to establish high-capacity swap stations to cater to the growing electric two- and three-wheeler market, according to the company’s statement.

Battery Smart is targeting to reach a $17 billion swapping market by 2025.

"This is a significant milestone for us as we have been growing at 10X since last July, and this association will provide us access to existing infrastructure and power requirements to scale our business further," Battery Smart co-founder Siddharth Sikka said.

Battery Smart says that it is working with various players in the industry, including battery manufacturers, OEMs, the driver community, and start-ups, to build a robust ecosystem that can help drivers easily shift to a more economical EV model.