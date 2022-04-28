Tata Power signs MoU with NAREDCO to set up 5,000 EV charging points in Maha

As part of its push for green mobility, Tata Power on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member's developer properties in Maharashtra.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism & Environment, Government of Maharashtra. This move is expected to give a boost to EV adoption in the state.

Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO, explained the firm in an official statement. This will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app.

Tata Power EZ Charge is a mobile application helping users locate EV charging stations, charge EVs, and make bill payments online

The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra, conveyed Tata Power.

"We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

These chargers will be available as public and semi-public charging stations based on the nature of the premises. These will help commuters with easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

Tata Power has already partnered with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, Rustomjee, Enviro, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. It has deployed more than 500 public and semi-public charging points in Maharashtra and over 1500 public EV charging points across different cities.

