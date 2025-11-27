Tata Realty receives Rs 1,280 crore loan facility from DBS Bank for Gurugram project

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd has received a Rs 1,280 crore loan facility from DBS Bank India to finance a sustainable commercial real estate project in Gurugram. The loan, structured as a green loan, is being utilised by Tata Realty’s special purpose vehicle which developed the Intellion Park office campus in the city.

DBS Bank India acted as the sole advisor and green loan coordinator for the transaction, underscoring its growing involvement in sustainable financing within India's expanding commercial real estate market.

The funds are specifically earmarked for certified green assets at Intellion Park, a Grade A office campus offering 2.1 million square feet of office space. These measures align with globally recognised sustainability benchmarks, reflecting the increasing integration of environmental criteria in major property developments. The financing structure aims to support projects that demonstrate clear environmental benefits and compliance with international standards.

Santanu Mitra, Head of Large Corporate Banking at DBS Bank India, stated, "Real estate and infrastructure is a key focus for DBS Bank India, and we have supported several innovative, sustainable projects being developed across the country."

Sanjay Dutt, CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, said, "The loan facility reflects the Tata Group's legacy of social and environmental responsibility and comes at a time when India's commercial real-estate sector and GCC ecosystem are rapidly expanding."

Tata Realty’s commercial portfolio, branded as Intellion, spans 19.6 million square feet, with 9.4 million square feet of operational Grade A office spaces and a further 10.2 million square feet in development.

Beyond commercial real estate, Tata Realty’s residential arm, Tata Housing, has more than 34 projects across major Indian cities and the Maldives. The company’s expansion of certified green assets is consistent with a broader trend in the industry towards sustainable construction and responsible lending practices.