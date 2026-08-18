Tata Sons AGM likely to be adjourned, meeting could be reconvened in September: Report

Under Article 87 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, if the required quorum is not present within 30 minutes of the scheduled start, the AGM stands adjourned. The meeting can subsequently be reconvened, with the Companies Act allowing an adjournment until December.

Restriction on SRTT

The restriction on SRTT follows a directive issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner in May amid an inquiry into alleged governance lapses at the trust. SRTT has sought temporary relief from the authority to enable it to conduct the necessary proceedings, but has so far been unsuccessful. The trust can approach a higher court, although it has not yet done so.

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The AGM’s likely adjournment comes at a critical time for Tata Sons. The company’s board is expected to meet in mid-September, with directors likely to formally take note of Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

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Chandrasekaran's exit

Chandrasekaran informed the board on August 12 that he does not wish to be considered for another term. Sources mentioned in the report said that this should not be interpreted as a resignation. The board could either ask him to reconsider or begin the process of identifying his successor.

The succession process, however, also depends on both Tata trusts. Tata Sons’ Articles of Association provide for a five-member chairman selection committee, with at least three members to be jointly chosen by SRTT and SDTT. Therefore, the regulatory restriction on SRTT could prevent the succession process from moving forward formally.

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Chandrasekaran’s directorship is another immediate issue. His continuation as chairman until February 2027 is contingent on his remaining a director of Tata Sons. If the AGM does not reappoint him as a director, his chairmanship would end earlier.

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Tata Sons’ FY26 dividend

The AGM is also scheduled to consider Tata Sons’ FY26 dividend. The company has recommended a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per share, translating into a total payout of ₹4,478.58 crore, up 70.6% year on year.

The succession question was already contentious within the Tata Sons board. At its February 24 meeting, four of the six directors supported extending Chandrasekaran’s chairmanship, while Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a key Tata Sons board member, did not support the proposal. Chandrasekaran did not participate in the discussion because of a conflict of interest.

