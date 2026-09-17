Tata Sons IPO: Tata Trusts cites Ratan Tata-era decision to keep company unlisted  

“The Board agreed that all available options, and not listing alone, should be thoroughly explored and assessed on an immediate basis, with the findings and recommendations presented to the Board,” Tata Trusts said in its statement.

The development follows the RBI’s September 11 decision to reject Tata Sons’ application to voluntarily surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC). Tata Sons had sought deregistration after spending more than two years attempting to exit the RBI’s regulatory framework.

Why is RBI pushing Tata Sons to list?

The listing issue stems from the RBI’s scale-based regulatory framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), introduced in October 2021. Under the framework, NBFCs classified in the upper layer are required to list their shares within three years of being identified in the category.

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The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC on September 30, 2022, setting a listing deadline of September 30, 2025. Tata Sons did not list by the deadline and instead sought to surrender its CIC registration.

The company had repaid ₹21,813 crore of debt in FY24 before applying for deregistration. However, the RBI retained Tata Sons in the upper-layer NBFC category while considering its application.

After rejecting the deregistration request, the RBI asked Tata Sons to proceed with an immediate stock-market listing. The Tata Sons board on September 17 subsequently resolved to initiate steps to comply with applicable RBI guidelines and seek guidance from the RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on the compliance requirements.

Why are Tata Trusts and SP Group divided?

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The listing has been a longstanding point of disagreement between Tata Sons’ two major shareholder groups. Tata Sons has a distinctive ownership structure, with charitable Tata Trusts holding around 66% of its equity. The Shapoorji Pallonji family owns 18.37%, while Tata group companies hold about 13%; the remaining stake is held by individuals, primarily members of the Tata family.

Tata Trusts has opposed a listing, while the SP Group has supported it, arguing that a public listing could unlock value and provide greater liquidity to shareholders.

The dispute dates back to 2017, when Tata Sons shareholders approved its conversion from a deemed public company into a private limited company. The SP Group opposed the move, but the Supreme Court upheld Tata Sons’ conversion into a private company in 2021.

Tata Trusts cites Ratan Tata-era decision

In its latest statement, Tata Trusts referred to a March 24 decision taken under the late Ratan Tata, when a resolution was unanimously passed to keep Tata Sons unlisted.

The Trusts said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust also unanimously passed resolutions in July 2025 that Tata Sons should remain unlisted, and that this position was communicated to the company.

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“Accordingly, the position of the Tata Trusts has remained consistent and unchanged,” the Trusts said.

Tata Trusts also opposes Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

The shareholder differences have also extended to Tata Sons’ leadership. Noel Tata has opposed N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, with the Trusts arguing that the resolution approving another five-year term is a “legal nullity” under the company’s Articles of Association.

With Tata Sons now moving towards RBI compliance while Tata Trusts continues to oppose a listing, the company faces a regulatory requirement alongside an unresolved disagreement among its key shareholders.