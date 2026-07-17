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Tata Sons stake: Shapoorji Pallonji looking at various options to cut its high debt

Tata Sons stake: Shapoorji Pallonji looking at various options to cut its high debt

Tata Sons stake: A share swap in Tata Group listed companies is being spoken of; it is critical for the company to decide quickly.

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Tata Sons stake: Shapoorji Pallonji looking at various options to cut its high debtShapoorji Pallonji Group wants to monetise its shareholding in Tata Sons

Recent reports on discussions between the debt-ridden Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate with multiple businesses, on monetising the former’s shareholding in the latter could be interesting for a few reasons.

What does the entire development actually mean. Let’s break it down.

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Does Shapoorji Pallonji need the money?

Yes, because the group has debt to the extent of ₹60,000 crore. It holds a 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, that is estimated to be worth about ₹3 lakh crore. Going by reports, the plan is to monetise around 7% of the holding.

MUST READ | Will Tata Sons stay private? RBI's latest circular raises fresh questions

How is this planned to be done?

Through a share-swap arrangement. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group will get shares in listed Tata Group companies. In all, there are 16 companies – includes TCS, Titan, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels and Tata Power – making it a mix across businesses.

Will it be enough to address the debt issue?

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On the face of it yes, given the valuation of these companies. At what price the deal will be struck and whose holding stands diluted is not clear yet. For the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, there are not too many options. A recent report put out by ICRA on group company, Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited says, “The company’s liquidity position remains constrained due to the its weak operating cash flows from its core EPC operations coupled with the high working capital intensity of operations.”

DON'T MISS | Why former Tata Group executives are NOT in favour of Tata Sons' listing

Why can’t Tata Sons get listed to give an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group?

That was what they had wanted, going by the management’s public statements. However, this process has had a few hurdles. Now, 66% of Tata Sons is held by Tata Trusts. Two prominent trustees – Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company and Vijay Singh, former Defence Secretary, have opposed the listing. However, RBI’s revised set of rules for the listing of NBFCs could lead to the listing of Tata Sons. All in all, time is not really on the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s side.

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That means it has to act quickly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 11:05 AM IST
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