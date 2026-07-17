Tata Sons stake: Shapoorji Pallonji looking at various options to cut its high debt

Recent reports on discussions between the debt-ridden Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate with multiple businesses, on monetising the former’s shareholding in the latter could be interesting for a few reasons.

What does the entire development actually mean. Let’s break it down.

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Does Shapoorji Pallonji need the money?

Yes, because the group has debt to the extent of ₹60,000 crore. It holds a 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, that is estimated to be worth about ₹3 lakh crore. Going by reports, the plan is to monetise around 7% of the holding.

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How is this planned to be done?

Through a share-swap arrangement. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group will get shares in listed Tata Group companies. In all, there are 16 companies – includes TCS, Titan, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels and Tata Power – making it a mix across businesses.

Will it be enough to address the debt issue?

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On the face of it yes, given the valuation of these companies. At what price the deal will be struck and whose holding stands diluted is not clear yet. For the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, there are not too many options. A recent report put out by ICRA on group company, Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited says, “The company’s liquidity position remains constrained due to the its weak operating cash flows from its core EPC operations coupled with the high working capital intensity of operations.”

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Why can’t Tata Sons get listed to give an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group?

That was what they had wanted, going by the management’s public statements. However, this process has had a few hurdles. Now, 66% of Tata Sons is held by Tata Trusts. Two prominent trustees – Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company and Vijay Singh, former Defence Secretary, have opposed the listing. However, RBI’s revised set of rules for the listing of NBFCs could lead to the listing of Tata Sons. All in all, time is not really on the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s side.

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That means it has to act quickly.