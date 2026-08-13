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Tata Sons succession: Who controls Tata Group’s holding company and how it operates

Tata Sons succession: Who controls Tata Group’s holding company and how it operates

N Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman in February 2027 puts the spotlight on the power structure behind one of India’s largest business groups. Unlike many family-controlled conglomerates, Tata Group is ultimately controlled through philanthropic trusts, which own about 66% of Tata Sons, the group’s principal investment holding company and promoter.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 1:22 PM IST
Tata Sons succession: Who controls Tata Group’s holding company and how it operatesThe two largest shareholders are the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Together, the two trusts hold 51.54% of Tata Sons, giving them an absolute majority.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's resignation has set the stage for the Tata Group to begin the search for his successor. Chandrasekaran’s departure will be closely watched because Tata Sons sits at the centre of the sprawling Tata Group. It is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies, but it is not owned by any single Tata family member.

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Instead, philanthropic Tata Trusts hold the controlling stake in Tata Sons. According to Tata’s own description of its ownership structure on its website, around 66% of Tata Sons’ equity share capital is held by philanthropic trusts. These trusts support causes including education, healthcare, livelihood generation, and art and culture.

Who owns Tata Sons?

The two largest shareholders are the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Together, the two trusts hold 51.54% of Tata Sons, giving them an absolute majority.

Other Tata-related philanthropic trusts account for the remainder of the roughly 66% trust ownership.

The structure means that Tata Sons is effectively controlled through charitable trusts rather than by an individual member of the Tata family.

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MUST READ: N Chandrasekaran exit: Tata stocks extend decline after Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit! 

Noel Tata chairs Tata Trusts, the umbrella body under which the principal Tata charitable trusts operate. However, he does not personally own the shares held by these trusts. The assets belong to the respective charitable organisations, with decisions taken through their boards of trustees.

A 2024 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judgment also noted that M K Tata Trust holds 2,421 shares of Tata Sons. These shares were settled into the trust as corpus when it was established in 1959.

MUST READ: N Chandrasekaran's exit from Tata Sons throws a spanner in the works for SP Group

How Tata Sons controls the group

Tata Sons serves as the principal holding company and promoter of the operating companies within the Tata Group. However, each Tata company operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors.

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The relationship between Tata Sons and companies using the Tata brand is also governed by the Brand Equity & Business Promotion (BEBP) agreement.

Companies using the Tata brand commit to operating their businesses ethically and with excellence. They are required to adopt the Tata Code of Conduct (TCoC) and the Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM).

The Tata Code of Conduct establishes principles covering integrity, ethical behaviour, corporate governance, human dignity, professionalism and responsibility towards stakeholders.

TBEM, meanwhile, focuses on business excellence, leadership, strategy, operational performance, customer and employee understanding, and the use of data and best practices.

With Chandrasekaran’s tenure set to end in February 2027, the succession process will therefore be significant not only for Tata Sons but for the wider group of companies operating under the Tata umbrella.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors flags bottlenecks in procurement of battery cells as EV sales boom

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 1:22 PM IST
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