Tata Steel Long Products standalone PAT declines 66% in Dec quarter

Tata Steel Long Products reported a 65.87% decline in standalone net profit at Rs 103.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 304.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

The company's sales rose 22.95% to Rs 1677.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 1364.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.



(Correction: The previous version of the copy erroneously reflected Tata Steel Long Products as Tata Steel. The same has been rectified to reflect the correct quarterly results)