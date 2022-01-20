Tata Steel Q3: Revenue over Rs 5,000 cr in 9MFY22; net debt at Rs 108 cr 

Tata Steel stated that its revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year (9MFY22) crossed Rs 5,000 crore. Its production was up year-on-year and its net debt decreased. Tata Steel said in a filing that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was lower on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Crude steel production grew 12 per cent year-on-year and total deliveries went up by 6 per cent year-on-year on the back of continued recovery in 9MFY22. However, in the quarter under review, crude steel production and deliveries were marginally lower by 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to a shutdown for maintenance.

Revenue from operations amounted to Rs 1,677 crore, which is an increase of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to mix enrichment and higher steel prices.

Tata Steel added that EBITDA stood at Rs 255 crore, which is lower on QoQ basis. But it also said that Q2 EDITDA included certain one-off gains. Profit after tax stood at Rs 104 crore.

Gross debt decreased to Rs 777 crore. Tata Steel had also made repayments of Rs 636 crore in 9MFY22. Net debt declined to Rs 108 crore. Net debt to EBITDA improved.

The company also stated that rating agency India Ratings and Research had upgraded its rating to ‘IND AA+’ with a stable outlook.

