Tata Steel to pay salary to families of employees who succumbed to COVID-19

Tata Steel has announced that it will continue to pay monthly salary to the families of all employees who have passed away due to coronavirus. In a statement issued on May 23, the Jamshedpur-based steel manufacturer explained that the firm will continue to pay these salaries till the retirement age of the deceased, which is 60 years.

Every month, the deceased employee's family would receive an amount that would be equal to the last salary the employee had withdrawn before passing away. Apart from the monthly salary, the company would also provide medical benefits and residential facilities to the deceased's family, it said.

"Tata Steel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times," Tata Steel wrote on Twitter.

"Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and housing facilities," Tata Steel said.

In addition to giving out salaries to families of deceased employees, Tata Steel would also bear all educational expenses of the children of its frontline employees who had died due to the COVID-19. "The company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," the statement further added.

