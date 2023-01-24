Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO 

Tata Trusts on Tuesday appointed Siddharth Sharma as its chief executive officer and Aparna Uppaluri as the chief operating officer. These appointments will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the organisation said in a statement.

Tata Trusts holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding entity of the $128 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

Sharma will succeed N Srinath, who resigned as the CEO of Tata Trusts in 2022. He has been in government service for two decades where he handled important assignments in key ministries and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. He subsequently joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio, the organisation said.

Uppaluri is a professional with exposure to strategic planning and program development in the fields of philanthropy, women's rights, public health, arts, and culture.

With over twenty years of leadership and management experience, she has led the grant-making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice. She has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford foundation.