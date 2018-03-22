Tata Trusts, Lockheed Martin to help select top 10 indigenous innovations in India

Tata Trusts, global aerospace company Lockheed Martin and the Union government's Department of Science and Technology (DST) have come together to recognize 10 indigenous innovations for the 2018 edition of the India Innovation Growth Programme 2.0. The focus is on solutions that are affordable and accessible across agriculture, healthcare, water, energy, life sciences, aeronautics, biotechnology, chemistry, communications, computing, defense, electronics, information technology, manufacturing, materials, nanotechnology, petrochemicals, semiconductors and transportation.

The winners might be few but they are considering increasing that in future years. Manoj Kumar, Head, Entrepreneurship and Innovations, Tata Trusts says "Our concern is that are we missing on someone who has a path breaking innovation and needs support to grow." The winners get access to world-class strategies through 800 mentors and academic partnerships with Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship at the IIM Ahmedabad. They also receive advanced training in Boston, US as well as a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. The 10 winners last year got support of Rs 20 lakh.

In the last 10 years, more than 400 innovators have benefited from the programme and have been able to create a market value of $1 billion says Harkesh Mittal, Programme Head of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Tech. Commercialization, Department Science & Technology. Of the 10 winners in 2017, five have begun to market their products; two others conducted field trials, while three have created a proof of concept and product validation. Two winners Azooka Life Sciences & NoPo Nano Technologies, have filed for patents in India, Japan, Korea and Europe.