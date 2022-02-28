Tata vs Mistry case: SC agrees to hear Cyrus Misty's plea after 10 days

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Cyrus Mistry seeking to expunge remarks made against him by the top court in a judgment upholding Tata Group's decision to remove him as its chairman, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The top court has posted the matter for hearing after 10 days.

Earlier, the top court was to hear the review petition filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group challenging its verdict in the dispute between Tata Sons Limited and Cyrus Mistry in open court on March 9. A three-judge bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had said, "Applications seeking oral hearing of the Review Petitions are allowed. List the review petitions on Wednesday, March 9, 2022."

The order was passed on February 15. The apex court in its March 26, 2021 judgment had set aside the December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which had reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the Chairperson of Tata Sons Limited.

The NCLAT, in its December 2019 judgment, had held that the proceedings of the Board meeting of Tata Sons held on October 24, 2016, removing Cyrus Mistry as Chairperson was illegal. Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Cyrus Mistry had approached the apex court in April 2021, seeking a review of its March 26 judgment endorsing the Tata Son's decision to remove him as the chairperson.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. A bench of then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Ramasubramanian in the judgement had said the ouster of Mistry not only as Executive Chairman but also Director was justified.

Responding to the verdict by SC, Mistry had expressed disappointment, but asserted that his conscience was clear and he had no doubt about the direction he took regarding the generational change in leadership during his tenure.

''Every member of society looks to institutions such as courts to validate and endorse the appropriateness of his or her actions and beliefs. As a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of the judgement with respect to our case,'' Mistry had then said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)