Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Tata’s battery unit prepares to manufacture lithium ion cells: Report

Tata’s battery unit prepares to manufacture lithium ion cells: Report

The company is setting up a pilot production line for LFP cells at its upcoming battery manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 1:15 PM IST
Tata’s battery unit prepares to manufacture lithium ion cells: ReportTata's battery unit prepares to manufacture lithium ion phosphate cells

Tata Group’s battery unit, Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt, is reportedly preparing to manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells using its own technology for the first time. This move comes as tighter Chinese restrictions on the export of critical manufacturing know-how push the company towards greater self-sufficiency, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

According to a report in Bloomberg, the company is setting up a pilot production line for LFP cells at its upcoming battery manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. A team of Indian, South Korean and Chinese engineers will work on refining manufacturing processes and validating the initial batch of LFP cells before commercial production begins, it said.

MUST READ | 'Do what India needs': Noel Tata charts new institution-building plan for Tata Trusts

This marks a strategic shift for Agratas after executives concluded that securing a technology licensing agreement with a Chinese company was unlikely due to Beijing’s stricter export controls. Other Indian companies, including Reliance Industries and JSW Group, have also faced challenges in accessing battery cell manufacturing technology as licensing agreements have become harder to obtain.

Advertisement

Developing LFP technology in-house is expected to increase both costs and the time required to scale production. In comparison, Agratas’ manufacture of nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery cells has benefited from a licensing agreement with Japan’s Automotive Energy Supply Corp., a unit of Hong Kong-based Envision Energy International Ltd. This partnership allowed the company to bypass early stages of technology development for NMC cells, an advantage not available for LFP cells.

DON'T MISS | N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment: Tata board believes veteran’s association would benefit the company immensely

An Agratas spokesperson declined to comment on plans for the pilot production line or the company’s LFP technology development.

Agratas plans to manufacture both LFP and NMC battery cells at its Sanand facility. The company plays a central role in Tata Group’s strategy to build a domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem.

Advertisement

LFP batteries are less expensive than NMC batteries but generally provide lower driving range. They are better suited for stationary energy storage applications and are expected to help Agratas expand into India’s growing grid-scale battery energy storage market as the country pursues its renewable energy targets. The Sanand facility is expected to begin producing NMC battery cells by early 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more