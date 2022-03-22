TCS , IIT Madras partner to launch M Tech in Industrial Artificial Intelligence 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to launch an M.Tech programme in Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) for working professionals.



The M.Tech programme at IIT-M is an 18-month-long course, designed in consultation with TCS, that will be offered in a live teaching mode through virtual classrooms to upskill corporate employees in the applications of AI and to solve industrial problems



TCS expects that the course will help scale up capability across the Indian workforce and expand the knowledge ecosystem in AI and machine learning, drive innovation and position India as a global innovation powerhouse.

“TCS Research partners with premier academic institutes to explore emerging technologies with scientific rigour as they gain mainstream adoption,” said K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS.



The theoretical courses will cover concepts in fundamental mathematical techniques required for understanding data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate data analysis, machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning and applying AI solutions for industrial problems in a case study format, TCS said in a statement.



“We are happy to collaborate with IIT-Madras, a member of the TCS Academic Co-Innovation Network, to create a new M Tech program in Industrial AI for working professionals so that they gain a deeper understanding of data science and AI which they can apply to drive innovation in industry,” said Prof Raghunathan Rengasamy, Dean (Global Engagement) and course coordinator at IIT Madras.



Each subject will have one mid-term and a final examination conducted in online mode, besides project work. There will be a total of 28-30 hours of online classes per week, with post-classroom activities, such as assignments, reading, and preparation, likely to take up 20-22 hours per week.



“AI is going to impact every aspect of human experience in the years to come. This course, designed in partnership with TCS, will provide a unique perspective on the impact of AI in industrial systems. Leveraging AI techniques in industries can lead to processes that are robust, inherently safer and ultimately lead to environmentally benign processes,” added Rengasamy.

