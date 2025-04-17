TCS, Infosys, Wipro's hiring: Top IT firms hire 13,500 in FY25; Infosys leads on wage hikes

India’s top IT services firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro have reversed the headcount decline seen in FY24, collectively adding 13,553 employees in FY25. This marks a recovery from last year’s historic net reduction of 63,759 employees, driven by a sector-wide hiring slowdown and sluggish revenue growth.

Among the three, Infosys and TCS led the hiring:

TCS added 6,433 employees

Infosys followed closely with 6,388 additions

Wipro’s headcount increased by 732

On a sequential basis in the March quarter, TCS added 625, Infosys 199, and Wipro 614 employees.

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, especially surrounding US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff war, the companies signalled continued investments in campus hiring — often viewed as a demand barometer.

TCS announced it had onboarded 42,000 freshers in FY25 and plans to hire a similar or slightly higher number in FY26.

“We have onboarded 42,000 trainees in FY25 and FY26 number will be similar or little higher,” said TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad.

Infosys, meanwhile, said it had met its FY25 fresher hiring target of 15,000–20,000 and aims to recruit 20,000+ freshers in FY26.

“We plan to hire 20,000 plus freshers in FY26,” said CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka.

Wipro is also expected to continue fresh hiring at the same pace, though specifics on its FY26 target are yet to be confirmed.

Wage hike trends

With FY26 kicking off amid caution, only Infosys has moved ahead with employee raises:

Infosys began rolling out wage hikes from January, with the remainder taking effect from April 1.

TCS said it is deferring hikes, and will decide based on future business visibility.

Wipro is yet to announce hike timelines and will make a decision "closer to the date". The company provided salary increases in advance in September of last year, which was just one year after implementing salary increases in December 2023.