TCS Nashik BPO shuts ops, WFH for employees till further notice

Operations at the business process outsourcing (BPO) facility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik have been temporarily shut amid ongoing investigation over allegations of sexual abuse and forced religious conversion. Employees have been instructed to work from home until further notice, India Today reported.

TCS Nashik case

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The IT company's Nashik facility came on the authorities' radar after at least 8 women alleged a years-long pattern of sexual abuse, mental harassment, and religious coercion. Allegations by the survivors also include pressuring the staff members to consume specific foods and participate in religious practices against their will.

According to Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the probe suggests that the 7 male accused operated like an organised gang within the facility, allegedly targeting female employees.

“The seven male staffers are co-accused in most of the cases, indicating they acted as a group,” he said.

So far, the Nashik Police has registered 9 FIRs, including one by a male employee alleging religious harassment and attempted conversion. A total of 8 accused, including 7 men and one woman, have been arrested, whereas another female accused remains absconding.

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The arrested male accused have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar and Shahrukh Sheikh.

According to Nashik Police, some of the accused held positions of authority (team leaders), and allegedly misused their roles to harass co-workers. An officer told India Today that one of the female accused allegedly discouraged a survivor from filing a complaint.

The female accused, purportedly an HR head, told the complainant that "these things happen" and sided with the accused. Another woman accused is named in a case of religious coercion.

NCW sets up panel

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that it has set up a panel to probe the alleged instances of sexual harassment of employees at the TCS BPO facility in Nashik.

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"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of serious media reports concerning alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra," the statement read.

The NCW said in a statement that the panel would visit the facility on April 18 to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, examine the circumstances leading to the incident and assess the authorities' response.

The NCW panel comprises retired Bombay High Court Justice Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana DGP B K Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and NCW Senior Coordinator Lilabati.

The committee has been tasked with interacting with survivors, police officials, company representatives, and other stakeholders, identifying lapses if any, as well as recommending appropriate action against those responsible.

It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and strengthen workplace safety mechanisms for women. The panel has been asked to submit its report to the NCW within 10 working days, after which it will present its findings in person.