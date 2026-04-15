TCS Nashik case: Survivor says Danish Shaikh lured her with a job promise and later forced himself on her

The TCS Nashik sexual harassment case has escalated, with three more survivors preparing to file FIRs on Wednesday, adding to the nine already lodged, as the police continue their investigation. Multiple employees, including senior staff, have been arrested, while authorities are also examining alleged lapses in workplace safeguards under POSH compliance.

Advertisement

In an exclusive statement to India Today, the first survivor working at TCS Nashik described how her interaction with the accused began and unfolded over time.

She said she first met Danish Shaikh in January 2022, as both had graduated from the same college. “Since we had both graduated from the same college, a friendly bond developed between us, and we began meeting frequently,” she said. According to her, Danish would often meet her on work-related grounds and assured her that he could help her secure a job at the company where he was employed as an engineer.

ALSO READ: TCS Nashik cases: 9 FIRs filed, HR official among arrested; SIT probes POSH lapses

Recounting an incident from July 2022, she said, “In July 2022, when Danish came to a specific location to meet me, he demanded that we engage in physical relations; he forcibly pulled me close on the lips. When I attempted to resist him, he expressed his desire to marry me, to which I replied that I would give the matter careful thought and let him know my decision later.”

Advertisement

She further stated that Danish continued to visit her regularly after that. “After I completed my degree, and acting upon Danish's advice, I appeared for an interview at an MNC; I was subsequently selected for the position,” she said. Since Danish Shaikh was also employed at the same company, she added, “our interactions and conversations continued uninterrupted.”

ALSO READ: TCS Nashik case: Attempts to convert religion, obscene comments and gestures – Breakdown of the nine FIRs

The survivor said that during this time, Danish Shaikh, along with his friend Tosif Akhtar and Nida Khan, would often join her for meals or outings. She alleged that discussions frequently turned toward religion. “Danish Shaikh and Tosif would frequently discuss the differences between the Hindu and Muslim faiths, attempting to convince me of the superiority of their own religion,” she said, adding that they also tried to persuade her to embrace Islam.

Advertisement

Describing a later incident in August 2024, she said Danish took her to a hotel under false pretences. “He deceived me and took me to a hotel… and forcibly compelled me to engage in physical relations with him,” she stated. She further alleged that when Tosif Akhtar learned about this, he used it to threaten her. “He threatened to reveal the details of our relationship to my family and demanded that I engage in physical relations with him as well,” she said, adding that she refused.

ALSO READ: After TCS Nashik row, Infosys flags ‘zero tolerance’ as Pune harassment claims surface online

She also alleged repeated inappropriate conduct at the workplace. “Whenever I was at the office, Tosif would grab me by the waist and behave in an obscene manner, instilling a sense of shame in me,” she said. According to her, both Danish and Tosif continued to pressure her regarding religion and allegedly threatened to upload her private photographs on social media if she refused to convert.

In February 2026, she said she received a message from a woman who later identified herself as Danish Shaikh’s wife. “When I called her, I discovered that they had two children,” the survivor said. She added that when she confronted Danish, he denied the allegations and did not admit to having a relationship with her.

Advertisement

Case details