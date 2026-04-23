In a recent development, a female team leader at the Nashik branch of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) alleged prolonged sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct on the part of the accused. Allegations made by the team lead include leering, staring at private parts, making obscene remarks, and making intrusive comments on personal life.

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The victim is associated with TCS for 11 years, of which 7 are as a team leader. She oversees a team of around 27 associates in a tele-calling/collections unit.

She said in the police statement accessed by India Today that the harassment continued for around 4 years from 2022 to 2026. The victim further said that one of the accused had made deeply personal and insensitive remarks after her miscarriage, even suggesting that she visit a cleric in Ajmer to conceive.

Read TCS victim's shocking testimony here

As per the victim, "At that moment, I sensed that [name redacted] was looking me up and down and staring at me with a strange, peculiar gaze. Since [name redacted] was aware that I did not have any children, he remarked to me, 'I will give you the mobile number of a Maulvi (cleric) in Ajmer. I guarantee that if you go to Ajmer and return, you will be blessed with a child; you really ought to make a visit there.'"

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She added that such comments were humiliating, unwarranted and continued despite objections. She alleged that another accused stared repeatedly at the victim's chest during meetings, leading to severe distress.

The victim claimed that formal complaints were filed with senior management, but no strict action was taken. She said that one of the accused was merely transferred from one department to another and yet continued to approach her.

Furthermore, she alleged that the accused made derogatory remarks about her religious beliefs and deities.

Meanwhile, a Nashik court has denied interim relief from arrest to one of the accused, Danish Shaikh, in another case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible conversion at the local unit of TCS.

Shaikh is already arrested in one of the 9 FIRs registered in connection with the case. He is currently in judicial custody. In this specific case, Shaikh has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 (sexual harassment), 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) and others.

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TCS CEO K Krithivasan said that the company has taken several steps that it took following allegations linked to its Nashik branch. In a statement, he said that the IT company said that it has engaged the services of experts from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian.

"The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations."

Krithivasan further said, "While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels."

Refuting media reports, He also said that Nida Khan is "neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment." It added that she served as a process associate and didn't hold any leadership responsibilities.

Know more about Nida Khan

He further added that the company's Nashik unit is operational and continues to serve clients, calling the reports "absolutely untrue".