TCS Nashik case: ‘Just let it go,’ said manager to complainant on harassment case

TCS Nashik case: A fourth survivor has come forward in the ongoing case of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik. She accused senior officials of ignoring repeated complaints and asking her to drop the matter.

The survivor said that despite multiple verbal complaints against accused Raza Memon, no concrete action was taken. She alleged that senior officials, including HR and Operational Manager Ashwini Chainani, tried to silence her concerns. “Why do you want to be in the spotlight? Just let it go; drop the matter,” she alleged they said when she escalated the matter.

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According to her statement, the harassment began during her induction training in May 2023 when Raza Memon approached her alone and tried to start personal communication. He asked her to reply to his riddles on Teams and told her to keep the matter secret between them. She found his behaviour strange but did not report it initially due to pressure as a new employee.

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Over time, the conduct escalated. The survivor alleged that Memon followed her around, made unwanted physical contact, stared at her uncomfortably, and forced conversations despite her reluctance. When she reported this to her Quality/Training Manager in June 2023, she was told that Memon's conduct had been questionable before and was advised to avoid being alone. Her team leader gave similar advice instead of taking action against Memon.

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After lodging complaints, the survivor said Memon targeted her by spreading rumours about her personal life, falsely linking her with a colleague. The harassment continued even after her marriage in November 2025, with Memon making sexually suggestive remarks about her personal life and asking inappropriate questions.

In February 2026, when she sought leave for a trip with her husband, Memon allegedly made inappropriate comments about a honeymoon and alcohol consumption. She also alleged workplace retaliation, claiming Memon and colleagues Danish and Tausif manipulated system settings to increase her workload drastically by routing calls every second instead of every thirty seconds.

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Despite escalating the issue to senior management, including Ashwini Chainani, the survivor alleged that the accused officials were consistently shielded. She also mentioned an incident on March 19, 2026, when a colleague, Shahrukh, made inappropriate remarks about her appearance and asked her out after staring at her in a fixed gaze.

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She said repeated complaints led to no action and that the inaction effectively encouraged the accused's misconduct. The survivor has now filed a formal legal complaint against Raza Memon, Shahrukh, and Ashwini Chainani.

"My statement has been typed out in Marathi. I have read it, and it is accurate as narrated by me," she said.