TCS Nashik case: Maha CM Fadnavis says accused will not be spared; NITES seeks details of POSH compliance

Nashik: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government is investigating the complaints of sexual harassment by eight employees against their seniors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). “We are investigating the matter in detail. The accused will not be spared,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, IT sector employees' body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a detailed audit of POSH compliance at the company. They also asked for a wider state-level audit across tech and ITES companies.

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NITES urged the Ministry to take "immediate and decisive action" by directing a comprehensive and time-bound audit and inspection.

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Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has directed the Nashik Police Commissioner to take strict action in the case.

TCS: CASE SO FAR

Eight women employees at TCS have accused senior colleagues at the company’s Nashik campus of sexual harassment and coercion related to religious conversion.

Last week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by the employees. The women claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and that the human resources department ignored their complaints. Since then, seven people, including the company's female HR manager, have been arrested.

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TCS issued a statement saying, "TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action."

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The employees under investigation have been suspended too, pending enquiry, a company spokesperson said. The firm said it is cooperating with local law enforcement and will take further action based on the investigation's outcome.

The company probe is being led by TCS's Chief Operating Officer, Aarthi Subramanian, to establish the facts and identify those responsible, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement. He added, "Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced."

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The accused include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh.