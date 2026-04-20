TCS Nashik case: ‘Unable to discharge official duties,’ said Nida Khan’s suspension letter

TCS Nashik case: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had suspended Nida Khan, the Process Associate, embroiled in the workplace and sexual harassment, and religious conversion case in the company’s Nashik campus. In the suspension letter, dated April 9, the company said that it was “made aware of a serious matter” reported against her for which she was under judicial custody.

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“Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the Company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the Management. Accordingly, your access to the TCS network is being temporarily revoked,” it said.

TCS asked her to surrender all company assets in her possession and directed to “not report to any company office, or work from any other location/home” until she receives further communication.

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“Further you are directed not to discuss/speak in any form on this subject with any other employee and maintain strict confidentiality in the matter. Any failure on your part to co-operate in the matter will result in disciplinary action,” the letter read.

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THE CASE AGAINST NIDA KHAN

The Nashik Police has identified Nida Khan as the "absconding mastermind" in the alleged religious conversion attempts case. Khan, a commerce graduate currently pursuing an MBA, moved to Mumbai in January to be with her husband. Her lawyer is in the process of filing an anticipatory bail application.

Her family has denied the allegations, asserting that Khan is not absconding and is currently in Mumbai expecting her first child. They have alleged foul play and digital harassment based on unverified claims. Additionally, the family clarified that Khan does not work for the BPO’s human resources team, contrary to reports by television channels and social media.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandip Karnik stated that Khan is accused in one case of religious harassment at the IT firm unit. TCS clarified that Khan is not an HR manager but a process associate and has never held any leadership role. A Nashik police Crime Branch team is stationed in Mumbra, Thane district, to track Khan and questioned her husband on Friday.

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Police sources indicated that Khan's husband was questioned at his home regarding her whereabouts. An officer mentioned that the investigative team is following specific leads in Mumbra, suspecting the accused had shifted her base to evade arrest. According to another official, her husband claimed she had gone to a relative's house. However, upon reaching the location, the police found it locked, and the phones of Khan and her relative were switched off.

A Special Investigation Team is probing nine cases related to alleged exploitation, attempted forceful conversion, and harassment of female employees at the TCS unit. TCS has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, suspending employees allegedly involved. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed grave concern over the situation and announced an internal investigation to establish facts and identify those responsible.