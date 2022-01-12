TCS Q3 net profit rises 12% to 9,769 cr; board approves buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Top IT service major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday reported 12% (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021 at Rs 9,769 crore, boosted by a demand for digital services such as cloud. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8,701 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue rose 16.3% YoY to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, and 15.4% in constant currency (CC) terms. It also stated that it has hit the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021 in dollar terms.

The IT giant's net income came at Rs 9,769 crore, up 12.3% YoY, while net margin was at 20%.

The company's board also approved buyback of shares at valued at Rs 18,000 crore being 1.08% of the total paid up equity share capital at 4,500 per equity share.

Share buybacks refer to the repurchasing of shares of stock by the company that issued them. A buyback occurs when the issuing company pays shareholders the market value per share and re-absorbs that portion of its ownership that was previously distributed among public and private investors.

Moreover, TCS board also approved third interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY22. The record date is 20 January and payment is 7 February.

In case of employee headcount, TCS added 28,238 employees in the said quarter, increasing the workforce strength to 556,986. It also added that the company has crossed 200,000-mark in women in the workforce with over 68% growth at senior Levels during 2016-21.

Commenting on the results, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “Our continued growth momentum is a validation of our collaborative, inside-out approach to our customers’ business transformation needs. Customers love our engagement model, our end-to-end capability, and our can-do approach to problem solving. While mapping out their innovation and growth journeys, we are also helping them execute new-age operating model transformations to support those journeys.”

TCS also said its operating margin stood at 25% for the quarter, down 1.6% YoY. It added 10 new $100 million-plus clients during the quarter, taking the total to 58. It also added 21 new $50 million-plus clients, taking the total to 118.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: “We continued our focus on growing organically and on developing the talent, methodologies, and toolkits for an ever-evolving technology landscape. This, coupled with our contextual knowledge and the passion and commitment of thousands of TCSers enabled us to deliver cutting-edge solutions during the quarter, and help our clients realize speed to value. We are also delighted to cross another important milestone in our journey, hitting the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021.”

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.50% lower at Rs 3,857.25 apiece.