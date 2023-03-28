TCS screening candidates for top helm rejig: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set for widespread restructuring of its top leadership, which includes the positions of chief technology officer (CTO) as well as chief operating officer (COO), with the top two executives set to retire over the period of next one year, according to a media report.

India's biggest software exporter will also pick a new leader for its largest vertical — banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Four to five candidates are being evaluated to fill the position vacated by now CEO-designate K Krithivasan, The Economic Times reported citing people aware of the matter.

Current chief services innovation officer Harrick Mayank Vin is likely to take charge as the CTO following the retirement of K Ananth Krishnan in October. Krishnan Ramanujam, the president of the enterprise growth business, is among the front runners for the post of COO as TCS veteran N Ganapathy Subramaniam retires in May 2024.

The report also revealed a few more contenders for the COO post. It said that Debashis Ghosh, president of the business transformation group, which oversees expansion of large long-term clients with an average ticket size of $400-500 million and Susheel Vasudevan, president of the relationship incubation group, could be other contenders for the COO post.

The vice president for diversity, inclusion and equity, Preeti D’mello, is slated to replace Ritu Anand, chief leadership and diversity officer who retires at the end of March.

A few days back, the Mumbai-headquartered company's CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigned abruptly to "pursue his other interests". Gopinathan will continue with TCS till September 15, 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor.

Following the announcement, the company named veteran K Krithivasan as CEO designate. K Krithivasan is presently president and global head of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS.

"During his long tenure at TCS, Krithivasan has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales. Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989," said the IT firm.

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with TCS and a successful stint as managing director and CEO during the last 6 years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," said TCS in a stock exchange filing.

