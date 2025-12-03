Tech glitch, weather, and crew shortage: What caused IndiGo flight delays and cancellations

IndiGo has faced significant disruptions in its operations over the past two days, leading to a wave of flight delays and cancellations across the country. In a statement on Thursday, the airline acknowledged the challenges and sincerely apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

To contain the disruption and restore stability, the airline has initiated calibrated adjustments to its schedules, the spokesperson added. "These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network."

"Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable," the statement added.

The disruptions on Wednesday resulted in the cancellation of over 70 flights, particularly from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, according to news agency PTI.

Sources told the news agency that crew shortages were a major cause behind the cancellations. The shortage, which worsened on Wednesday, was exacerbated by the second phase of the FDTL norms that were introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

These new rules, which limit the number of night landings and extend weekly rest periods, have led to operational difficulties for IndiGo, which operates a significant portion of its flights during night hours.

"IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports," an official told PTI. The airline's on-time performance at six key domestic airports dropped to 35% on Tuesday, with other carriers such as Air India and SpiceJet performing significantly better, according to data from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The introduction of the second phase of the FDTL norms in November, which limits night landings to two from six previously, has proven challenging for IndiGo, which operates a large fleet and is highly dependent on nighttime flights. The new rules, though initially opposed by airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, came into effect after the Delhi High Court's directives.

While the first phase began in July, the second phase, which included the restrictions on night landings, was implemented in November. IndiGo had earlier requested a phased implementation of these rules, citing the need for additional crew members to meet the new requirements.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,100 flights daily, has a fleet of 416 aircraft, with 366 in operation and 50 grounded as of December 2, 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)