Tech Mahindra to buy 100% stake in Allyis India and Green Investments

Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it has approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Allyis India Private Limited and Green Investments for $125 million (approx. Rs 930 crore) in an all-cash deal.

Allyis India is headquartered in Seattle, USA and has over 660 employees. Most of the top management of the company are Indians, and it also has a large employee base in India.

"The Company approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Allyis India Private Limited and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Green Investments LLC, holding company for Allyis Group (together called as Target)," Tech Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

For the financial year ending 31st December 2020, the company's revenue stood at $39.6 million. The filing further read that Tech Mahindra "will pay total consideration of up to $125 million including employment-related and performance-related earnouts."

The company said that the acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra's capabilities in digital experience solutions: learning & development, marketing, instructional design; engineering: cloud & automation, BI & analytics, technical support services.

Allyis India Pvt Ltd was incorporated in 2018 while Green Investments LLC was incorporated in 2013.

The last three year's total turnover for the two entities stood at $39.6 million in CY20, $34 million in CY19 and $31 million in CY18. The CY21 turnover, for the first 11 months starting Jan 1, 2021. to Nov 30, 2021, was at $45.7 million.