Tejas Networks denies reports of biz exposure in Afghanistan

Tejas Networks on Wednesday clarified its stance on several reports doing rounds about its business exposure in the crisis-stricken Afghanistan where Taliban have seized power.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the domestic telecom gear maker said there are no customer orders from Afghanistan that are pending execution, no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan.

It added that no Tejas employees are located in the country and that there are no assets of the company which are located in the region.

"We also like to add that we have been regularly intimating the requisite information having a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company including price sensitive information, if any, to all the Stock Exchanges where security of the Company is listed. However, we shall continue to keep the Exchanges informed on price sensitive information, if any,'' the company said in the exchange filing.

Tejas Networks produces optical and data networking products. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.55 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

It had reported a loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the same period a year ago.