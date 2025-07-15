Tesla in India: 12 questions every Indian buyer is asking right now 

Elon Musk, who has for long eyed an entry into the Indian EV market with Tesla, has finally made its big move. Tesla will open its first showroom in India today at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Tesla will start selling in India with its Model Y cars.

While electric vehicles still make only a small part of the local market, India’s auto market is the third largest in the world. The EV infrastructure in the country is still in the nascent stages, and the two big local players command dominion over the market.

India aims to boost the share of EVs in the domestic market to 30 per cent by 2030 from the 4 per cent now. The government is offering tax cuts to foreign automakers who are committing to some domestic production. This has already enticed Vietnam’s pure-play EV maker, VinFast, that has not only announced the booking of two of its premium SUVs, VF 7 and VF 6, but also plans to launch by August and already has a plant in Tamil Nadu Thoothukudi coming up.

Here’s all you need to know about Tesla, its price in India, launch and more details:

1. What’s the price of Tesla vehicles in India?

Tesla is selling its Model Y cars in India for around $69,770 or almost Rs 60 lakh. It will sell its Model Y rear-wheel drive for $70,000 in cash (over Rs 60 lakh) and its Model Y long-range rear-wheel drive at $79,000 (nearly Rs 68 lakh) – add to that local taxes, insurance, and registration.

2. How are Teslas priced in other countries?

The selling price in the US starts from $44,990 (over Rs 38 lakh), while in China it is priced at $36,700 (Rs 31.5 lakh) and in Germany at $53,700 (Rs 46 lakh).

3. Why is there a price discrepancy?

Tesla’s entry to India has been marred and delayed by years of talks and negotiations. One of the bones of contention for Elon Musk was the import duties, which he had at one point called among the highest. High import duties implies that the cars would come with an exorbitant price tag.

Meanwhile, India wants to give concessions to foreign automakers who commit to manufacturing a plant locally. However, Tesla already has a gigafactory in China, which puts a spanner in the works for India.

The Teslas that are being sold now come with an import duty of 70 per cent.

4. Who’s Tesla’s biggest competitor in India?

With the price range currently, Tesla will be competing in the luxury bracket with automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Tata Motors and Mahindra, two of India’s foremost EV makers are at price points below Tesla, making things harder for Musk and co.

5. How do Teslas stack up against Tata or Mahindra EVs?

Tesla wins on range, tech, and brand prestige—but loses on price. Indian EVs like the Nexon EV (Rs 15–20 lakh) offer more value, cheaper maintenance, and are better suited for local service ecosystems.

6. Is Tesla even middle-class friendly?

Let’s be real: not yet. For most Indian middle-class households, a Tesla is still a dream. Until local production kicks in or an affordable model is launched, it’s priced well above typical budgets.

7. Will Tesla be ‘Made in India’ anytime soon?

Tesla has flirted with the idea of Indian manufacturing, but no factory or firm timeline exists. As long as cars are imported as CBUs (fully built units), expect sky-high price tags. As of now, the Model Y cars are being imported from the Chinese gigafactory.

8. Can I actually charge it without a headache?

Tesla plans to roll out Superchargers in major metros, but the broader EV charging grid is still growing. You can install a home charger, but long road trips may require planning and patience.

9. What if it breaks down – where do I go?

Tesla’s service model is direct-to-customer, with remote diagnostics and limited service hubs. Unless you live in a metro, expect a wait. Traditional car servicing won’t cut it.

10. Can a Tesla survive Indian roads and rains?

The Model Y’s 167–172 mm clearance handles city potholes and mild waterlogging. But it’s no Scorpio. Deep floods, rocky paths, or rural craters? Not its strong suit.

11. How do I actually book a Tesla?

Go to Tesla’s website. Bookings are fully digital. The first 1,000 deliveries will be direct-to-home – no dealers, no haggling. It’s as sleek as the car itself.

12. Will there ever be a ‘budget’ Tesla for Indians?

There’s buzz about a sub-Rs 25 lakh Tesla in the pipeline, but nothing official. Until Tesla sets up Indian production and gets serious about affordability, it’s still a premium player.