Tesla plans to build an EV ecosystem in India to further its sales: Report

Tesla is seeking to establish a robust electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India to support long-term sales and adapt to the country's evolving mobility landscape. After formally entering the Indian market earlier this year, Tesla now operates as the company’s 50th global market.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the strategy centres on expanding infrastructure to enable adoption of EVs while addressing air quality concerns in urban areas. Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal stated that the future roadmap will include a charging infrastructure to cover all major cities. “We always build our infrastructure around the lifestyle of our customers, where they eat, where they work, where they go for staycations," he pointed out to the financial daily.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Since launching two imported Model Y variants in India, Tesla has focused on creating a network of charging points at owners’ homes, destinations such as malls and hotels, as well as superchargers in key cities. In 2025, the company sold 109 units after commencing deliveries in September. High import duties – currently at 70 per cent – mean the Model Y is about 30 per cent more expensive in India than in the United States, with prices at Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 67.89 lakh for the two variants, both imported from Shanghai.

Infrastructure expansion has been central to Tesla’s approach. The company opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July, followed by a second in Delhi at Aerocity in August. With the upcoming Gurugram charging station, Tesla will have four charging stations nationwide, equipped with 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.

Advertisement

Tesla’s India strategy remains measured, with no plans yet for local manufacturing, the report added. The company is prioritising showrooms and imported vehicles while working to enhance service infrastructure. Globally, Tesla delivered nearly 497,000 vehicles in the September 2025 quarter and reported a 12 per cent revenue increase to $28.1 billion, contributing to a reduction of carbon emissions by 32 million tonnes.

The company emphasises the importance of electric vehicles in improving India’s urban air quality. Aggarwal said that improving air quality in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, which grapple with severe pollution, requires shifting to electric mobility.

Agarwal said that the company wants to accelerate the world's transition towards sustainability.