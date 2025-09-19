Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700: M&M announces additional price cuts on SUVs post GST rate change

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced additional price cuts for some of its SUVs after the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation. Due to this, popular models such as Bolero/Neo, XUV 3XO, THAR, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar ROXX, and XUV700 are set to become more affordable for consumers.

With this price cut, the company will extend further benefits of up to ₹1.29 lakh, taking the price cuts up to ₹2.56 lakh. The price cuts are effective on the company's ICE (internal combustion engine) variants and not its electric vehicle portfolio.

This, however, is not the first time that Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a price cut on its offerings after the GST rate rationalisation. The automaking giant on September 6 announced that it had decided to cut the prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to ₹1.56 lakh to pass on the effect of the GST rate cuts to consumers. M&M announced price cuts for models such as Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar 2WD, Thar 4WD, Scorpio N, Thar Roxx, etc.

Revised prices of Mahindra SUVs here

Maruti Suzuki reduces car prices

M&M's price cut announcement came almost a day after Maruti Suzuki India announced significant price cuts across its product offerings. The price cuts, effective from September 22, would make popular models more affordable, with savings of up to ₹1.29 lakh for buyers.

Models that are set to become cheaper include Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Invicto.

The S-Presso now starts at ₹3.49 lakh with discounts of up to ₹1.29 lakh, while the Alto K10 is priced from ₹3.69 lakh, offering savings of up to ₹1.07 lakh. Premium hatchbacks and sedans such as the Baleno, Swift, and Dzire are cheaper by as much as ₹87,700. Among SUVs, prices of the Brezza and Fronx have dropped by over ₹1.12 lakh, the Grand Vitara by up to ₹1.07 lakh, and the Jimny by ₹51,900.