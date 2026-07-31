The untold MRF story: How a balloon business went onto become a ₹5,600 crore tyre giant

Small start in Chennai

MRF was founded in 1946 by K.M. Mammen Mappillai in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai (then Madras). Operating from a small shed, Mappillai initially produced toy balloons and other latex products. With limited resources but a clear vision, he steadily expanded the business as demand grew.

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The turning point

In 1952, MRF entered the tread rubber business, supplying material used for tyre retreading. The company's high-quality products quickly gained popularity, allowing it to capture nearly 50% of India's tread rubber market within a few years and challenge several multinational competitors.

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Recognising the booming automobile industry, MRF moved into tyre manufacturing. Through a technical collaboration with US-based Mansfield Tire & Rubber Company, the company rolled out its first tyre in 1961, marking a major milestone in its growth.

Building India's leading tyre brand

At a time when global brands dominated the Indian market, MRF focused on manufacturing tyres designed specifically for Indian roads and conditions. The strategy helped the company earn the trust of customers across the country.

Over the years, MRF introduced several innovations, including nylon and radial tyres, and expanded its product range to include tyres for passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, tractors, aircraft, industrial equipment, and defence applications. Today, its products are exported to several countries.

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The power of branding

MRF's success wasn't limited to manufacturing. In 1964, the company introduced its iconic Muscleman logo, symbolising strength and durability.

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The brand further strengthened its image through cricket and motorsports. Legendary cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, have used MRF-branded bats, while the MRF Pace Foundation has trained several world-class fast bowlers.

Most expensive stock on BSE, NSE

MRF now operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India, exports products to numerous countries, and remains the country's largest tyre manufacturer. MRF is also known for having the highest-priced stock on Indian stock exchanges. At the time of writing this story, MRF's share is priced at ₹1,35,000 on the BSE and ₹1,34,995 on the NSE.

Its share price has consistently remained above most listed companies, reflecting strong investor confidence, steady financial performance, and the company's long-term value creation. However, a high share price does not necessarily indicate a higher market capitalization.