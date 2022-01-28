These small-cap firms posted 100% growth in net profit, revenue in Dec quarter

The ongoing result season for the third quarter emerged as a mixed bag for India Inc. so far. However, at least 23 small-cap companies on the BSE have managed to report over a 100 per cent growth in net profit and gross sales in the December quarter.

With a growth of 22,753 per cent in net profit, Vikas EcoTech emerged as the top gainer in the list. The bottom line of the company jumped to Rs 3.43 crore in Q3FY22 over Rs 0.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross sales of the company increased 165.05 per cent YoY to Rs 75.26 crore during the quarter under review.

Casinos and hotels operator Delta Corp is next on the list. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.38 crore in Q3FY22, up 5,398 per cent, from just Rs 1.28 crore reported in the same period last year. Gross sales of the company grew 104 per cent YoY to Rs 301.58 crore.

Vikas Lifecare, Adcon Capital Services, Max Ventures and Industries and Emkay Global Finance Services also posted over 1,000 per cent growth in net profit in the December quarter on an over 100 per cent rise in gross sales.

Emkay Global Financial Services is engaged in the business of stockbroking. Its primary services consist of institutional equities, portfolio management services, wealth management and investment banking. It also offers commodities, currency derivatives and retail broking services.

Initial results further highlighted that firms like Response Informatics, Chandra Prabhu International, Tiger Logistics, California Software Company, Best Agrolife, Khaitan Chemicals, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, Ashirwad Capital, KP Energy, Morgan Ventures, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Share India Securities, Brightcom Group, JTL Infra, Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Darshan Orna and Vinyl Chemicals stood among other firms that posted over 100 per cent growth in net profit and gross sales during the quarter gone by.

Also Read: SpiceJet gets 3-week breather in winding up case

Also Read: Rs 185 to Rs 1,888: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years